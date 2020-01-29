Kolkata Port Trust Ups The Ante In Screening International Vessels Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Kolkata Port Trust is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that each and every international cargo container and cargo personnel entering its jurisdiction are screened medically amid the onset of coronavirus. As per the instruction of Ministry of Shipping, Government of India and Ministry of Health, the Kolkata Port Trust which has been recently renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust have taken steps for prevention of Coronavirus infection.

"All incoming foreign vessels are being screened before they are berthed. Paramedics and other port staff with the handheld thermal scanner are screening all officers and crew members on-board. Shore leave passes would be issued to the officers and crew members on-board the vessel, only if they do not show any symptom of Coronavirus infection. The exercise is being carried out at not only Kolkata Dock System (KDS), but also Budge Budge and at Haldia Dock Complex (HDC)", stated Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee, senior Public Relations Officer at Kolkata Port Trust.

The magnitude of the preparations can be understood by the undertakings done by the authorities. Ten infrared thermal scanners have been procured. Five each for KDS and HDC. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that comprises of Cap, Mask, Goggles, Gown, Gloves and Shoe cover have also been procured.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kolkata Port Trust also said, "Sensitization programmes have been arranged, as well. All the training programmes to have an initial five minutes talk on this virus and prevention of the spread of the disease. Meetings are being held with stakeholders in the Local Government as well. Port officers are also in close contact with PHO of the Ministry of Health."

Wuhan under lockdown

The Novel Coronavirus, also being referred to as the Wuhan Virus, has gripped parts of mainland China in which over 100 people have died so far, all of them in China. More than 2,800 others have been infected in multiple continents. Although no cases related to this virus have been spotted in India as of yet, Indian authorities have been on high alert in trying to control the situation.

