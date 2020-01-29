Tej Pratap Dons 'former Bihar Health Minister' Hat, Slams Successor Over Coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at the health minister of Bihar Mangal Pandey. Taking to Twitter, Yadav questioned the minister over his absence as the first suspected coronavirus case came up in Chapra recently.

In his tweet, Tej Pratap who is a former Bihar Health Minister said, "Coronavirus reached Bihar after moving from China, but there is no information about the health minister of Bihar, perhaps the minister is suffering from stomach cramps ..! May God save Bihar..."

चीन से चलकर "कोरोना वायरस" बिहार पहूँच गया लेकिन बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री का कोई अता-पता नहीं, शायद पेट की मड़ोड़ से जुझ रहे हैं मंत्री जी..!



बिहार को भगवान ही बचाए। बाकी सब अमंगले-अमंगल है।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 29, 2020

Suspected case in Bihar

A suspected case of Coronavirus has been reported in Bihar. According to the Superintendent, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), a girl hailing from Chapra, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of Coronavirus. She has been referred to Patna and will be kept under observation at PMCH.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has on Sunday said that no case of the new SARS-like coronavirus has been reported yet in India so far while adding that a total of 4,359 passengers arriving from 22 flights were screened for the illness on Sunday. The Health Minister has also urged the Central Government to conduct a full screening of suspected persons arriving from international airports.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a kind of virus that causes an infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. In January 2020, the World Health Organization identified a new type: 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China. By late January, there were around 2,800 confirmed cases in China. While Wuhan along with 12 other cities was completely sealed by the Chinese authorities to stop the virus from spreading, the death toll has risen to a 106 and the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak now stand at 4,515.

