Tamil Nadu: Koyembedu Wholesale Market The New Epicenter In The State For COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has crossed 2,500 while Chennai, the state's capital has crossed the 1,000 mark with 100 to 150 number of cases every day as the testing has increased in the densely populated city.n These cases are coming from the containment pockets, especially from the Chennai city, there are 250+ containment zones in the city now with many primary cases and from their contacts.

While this is the case, there is another major challenge emerging before the government, which is the Koyembedu market cluster spreading across the state.

COVID-19 cases in Koyembedu

Koyembedu market is the wholesale market of fruits, vegetables, and flowers which serves the entire Chennai city and the suburbs. Two cases were reported at the beginning of this week and it has become the epicenter of the infection now.

It has transpired into a massive shape and 50 of them from the Koyembedu market including the vendors, lorry drivers, and loadmen are infected with the COVID-19. Apart from this, a couple of policemen who were on duty at the market are also been tested positive for the disease.

The troubles have mounted as the people who returned to their districts from the Chennai Koyembedu market have tested positive. 19 such cases were reported from Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, which is 350 km from Chennai where drivers, cleaners, and loadmen tested positive for Covid-19. Similarly, 7 cased from Cuddalore district and 9 from Kancheepuram and 1 from Perambalur district were also tested positive for Covid-19 which has become a matter of concern.

Ariyalur district was in the orange zone with less than 15 cases and has now will be converted into a red zone after this spike in number because of the Koyembedu cluster.

A top official from the Chennai Corporation has said that the Koyembedu market cannot be shut down totally as it could affect the supply of vegetables to the Chennai city and hence,only wholesale is allowed and people cannot go and buy things for their own consumption. This emerging cluster has become a massive challenge to the government and also has resulted in the increase of the vegetable and fruit rates in the Chennai metropolitan.

