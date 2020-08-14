Kozhikode Plane Crash: Key Officials Involved In Rescue Operations Test COVID-19 Positive

In an unfortunate development on Friday, over 20 persons comprising key administrative officials, police personnel, and COVID warriors in Malappuram involved in rescue operations following the Kozhikode plane crash tested positive for COVID-19. This reportedly includes the Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan, sub-collector, assistant collector and the district police chief. Since the completion of the rescue operations, they were under observation.

The Kozhikode plane crash

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations.18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash.

92 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals so far. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured. Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act. On Thursday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of the plane crash.

Read: Kozhikode Plane Crash: Evidence Collection Is In Process At Crash Site, Says Investigator

Demand for DGCA chief's removal

On Tuesday, the Indian Pilots' Guard and the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri demanding the removal of DGCA chief Arun Kumar. According to them, Kumar had referred to Wing Commander (retd) Captain Deepak Sathe and Akhilesh Kumar, the pilots of the Air India Express flight that crashed in Kozhikode in an "inappropriate" and "distasteful" manner. Moreover, they alleged that the DGCA chief had violated international treaties, regulations, and conventions on Civil Aviation by making "hasty comments" on TV.

Read: Mobile Control Post (MCP) Vehicle Reaches Kolkata Airport After Kozhikode Plane Mishap