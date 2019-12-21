Kerala Students Block Movement Of ISRO Bus Amid Anti-CAA Protests

The members of Kerala Students' Union (KSU) blocked the movement of an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) bus amidst the raging protest across the country. This unfolded at the Peroorkada Junction, during the ongoing protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in that area. The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Various anti-CAA and NRC protest have also erupted in Kerala. On Wednesday, the members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakarta in Kerala for talking about his views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The students of Sree Kerala Varma College were seen thrashing a fellow student mercilessly in the corridors and hallways of the college. ABVP posted the video from its official Twitter handle and took a jibe at the claims of peaceful protests across the country.

The latest reports from Uttar Pradesh, suggest that the death toll in Uttar Pradesh on Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act has risen to 11. As per sources the deaths that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh, includes two deaths in Bijnor and Sambhal and one each in Firozabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Varanasi. In a bid to control the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence.

Additionally, during rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to the source. About 20 people were taken into custody, said the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj. UP has also been witnessing internet shutdown in various regions.

Meanwhile in Delhi, where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. Moreover, section 144 has been imposed in North-East district, Red Fort, and some parts of New Delhi, where protests were happening against the amended Citizenship Act. Several leaders like Yogendra Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained by the Delhi police.

(With Agency Inputs)

