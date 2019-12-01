The Debate
Hyderabad Horror: KTR Appeals To PM Modi; Demands Capital Punishment For Rapists

General News

KRT in a series of tweets on Sunday has appealed to PM Modi to amend IPC & CrPC and demanded capital punishment who commit crimes against women and children

KTR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao in a series of tweets on Sunday has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) and demanded capital punishment to the ones to commit heinous act of violence on the women and children. He added that the new laws also should have "No option for review" and time has come to amend archaic portions of the Acts and Laws. The Telangana Minister also demanded justice for the victim for Hyderabad Horror case. KTR has also said that he will “personally monitor the case.”

 

Accused sent to jail for a fortnight

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case – Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All of the accused have been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. The accused will be taken to Mahabubnagar jail. The Magistrate is said to have in-person gone to jail premises to pass the order as demonstrators blocked roads leading to the police station.

Hyderabad case

A horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in Telangana. Investigation revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10:20 pm on Wednesday. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture.

