Labourer Finds 10.69-carat Diamond From Panna Mine In Madhya Pradesh

Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer from Madhya Pradesh discovered a diamond from a mine in the Ranipura area, according to reports. The incident took place in Panna district on July 21 where Anandilal discovered a 10.69-carat diamond. RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer told reporters that the diamond is of good quality and this is the second diamond minded from the same location. According to news agency ANI, Anandilal had found another smaller diamond earlier on July 14.

Anandilal has reportedly been issued a 17/20 patta in the Ranipura area by the administration. A patta is the legal document issued by the government. Meanwhile, Anandilal said that he is very happy with the find and thanked all his co-workers who helped him during the mining. Anandilal said that he will continue in this line of work and hopes for finding bigger diamonds than his latest discovery. Mining of the precious commodity had become scarce during the lockdown as RK Pandey dubbed it a 'special find' and hoped they will continue to mine more in order to meet the demand.

Madhya Pradesh: Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer finds a 10.69 carat diamond from a mine in Ranipura area of Panna district. RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer says, "This is a good quality diamond, it is the 2nd diamond mined from this location." (21.07.20) pic.twitter.com/Rt1qi92Qkq — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

Panna district, a municipality between mountain ranges of Vindhyanchal is famous for its diamond deposits. Diamonds unearthed in the area are collected by the district magistrate and are later auctioned in the month of January, which is open to the public who can participate after depositing Rs. 5,000.

Diamond industry resumes work

Meanwhile, the diamond industry across states has resumed operations with a limited workforce after months of coronavirus lockdown. The diamond industry will overcome the impact of COVID-19 lockdown in 2-3 months, said one of the people closely associated with the business to ANI. The workers in the diamond industry are very hard-working and do not shy away from putting more than 12 hours if required, he told the agency.

