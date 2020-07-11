Diamond-studded Masks Worth Up To Rs 4L Being Sold For Weddings In Surat Jewellery Shop

As the pandemic of COVID-19 has taken centre stage with millions infected and over 550,000 fatalities, governments across the world have laid down precautionary measures to combat COVID-19. Among the measures is wearing masks when out in public. The Government of India has made wearing of face masks when stepping out of the home a mandatory protocol to combat the deadly pandemic.

Amid this, a jewellery shop in Surat has come up with the idea of diamond-studded face masks ranging between Rs 1.5 lakhs to Rs 4 lakhs. The idea occurred to the shop owner when after a customer having a wedding at his home requested to make a unique face mask for the bride and groom.

"As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride & groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks," Dipak Choksi, the owner of the jewellery shop told ANI.

READ | Centre Reveals 'COVID-19 Vaccine Expected Only By Early Next Year' To Parliamentary Panel

READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra Death Toll Nears 10,000, Pune Cases Soar Past 35,000

Choksi also said that the cloth material used in the making of the masks is in adherence to the guidelines issued by the government and the diamond or the gold from the masks can be taken out later if the customer wishes to use it for making other jewellery items.

"Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Another mask which is made with white gold and real diamond and it cost Rs 4 lakh," he added.

A few of the customers have been delighted to see the jewellery studded masks and have also bought them for wedding occasions.

A customer named Devanshi who visited the jewellery shop said that she visited the shop to buy jewellery as there is a marriage in her family but got fixated on the diamond masks which looked more attractive to her than jewellery and decided to buy it as per according to her matching dress.

As the cases are on the rise in India, masks have become a necessity for all. India has reported 7,93,802 infections as on date, of which 276,682 are active while 21,604 have died due to virus. In a piece of good news, the recovery rate of the country is becoming better by the day as 495,515 have recovered from the deadly virus taking the recovery rate to over 62 percent.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally Rises To 7,93,802; Centre Says 'vaccine By 2021'

READ | India & China Issue Statements Of Progress In Disengagement; Agree To More Military Talks