'Forces Will Give Befitting Reply': MoS Defence Says China 'pre-planned' Attack At LAC

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that the violent face-off between India and China in Galwan valley in which 20 soldiers were martyred was "pre-planned" by China. The minister said that Indian security forces will give a "befitting reply" and the sacrifice of the soldiers won't go in vain.

'We will not allow others to take our land'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Naik said, "It is a matter of national security, there will be no compromise. We will not allow others to take our land. I pay tribute to all jawans who lost lives. The nation is proud of them that they made the supreme sacrifice. It won't go in vain. It was pre-planned by China and Indian forces will give a befitting reply."

"We were in talks with Chinese officials. Soldiers of both sides have demarche 2.5 KM. It is sad that China has attacked our soldiers in our territory and their soldiers have also been killed," he added.

MEA rejects China's claim over Galwan valley

India on Wednesday took strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its "exaggerated and untenable claims" are in contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava's response came after China claimed that the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory.

PM Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the army personnel martyred in the clash with the Chinese troops and said the armed forces have always shown remarkable courage and steadfastly protected India's sovereignty.

"Tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives protecting our nation in eastern Ladakh. Their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

The clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

