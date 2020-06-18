LAC Faceoff: MEA Rejects China's 'exaggerated And Untenable' Claim Over Galwan Valley

The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected China's claims over the Galwan valley in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In a late night response, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava asked Chinese authorities to handle the situation responsibly and respect the understanding reached between the two countries following the recent faceoff at the border.

MEA nullifys China's claims

In an official response to the query over the sovereignty of the Galwan valley area, Anurag Srivastava said, "As we have conveyed earlier today External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh. Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding."

Galwan incident

Indian Army soldiers, including a Commanding Officer, were martyred in a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources later revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am.

Soon after reports regarding the incident were confirmed, the MEA released a statement which said that the clash took place even as the Indian forces resisted attempts by the Chinese army to change the status quo of the border.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding the incident and expressed disappointment over China's latest attempts to breach the border and enter the country.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs read: "The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it."

