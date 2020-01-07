Ladakh: Chadar Trek-2020 Flags Off With First Batch Of Tourists

The first batch of tourists in Ladakh for the Chadar Trek-2020 commenced from Leh by the Hill Council Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor Gyal P Wangyal on Monday. On the first day of Chadar Trek around 90 tourists left for this adventurous trip.

CEC Wangyal said that the District Administration has made extensive arrangements to facilitate tourists coming for Chader Trek this year. Arrangements for the Chadar Trek include satellite phones for communication, two Rescue Helipads to handle emergency cases, State Disaster Response Force teams deployed along the trekking route, Indian Air Force teams in case of emergency, waste regulation by Wild Life Department.

Mr Wangyal interacted with the tourists and wished them a safe and joyful trip. He also kept a check on the current registration and mandatory medical check-up of tourists going for the Chadar trek at Tourist Information Centre in Leh. Till Monday afternoon, nearly 205 tourists underwent a medical check-up of which over 100 registered themselves for Chadar Trek.

