Ladakh: Chadar Trek-2020 Flags Off With First Batch Of Tourists

General News

The first batch of tourists in Ladakh for the Chadar Trek-2020 commenced from Leh by the Hill Council Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor Gyal P Wangyal

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ladakh

The first batch of tourists in Ladakh for the Chadar Trek-2020 commenced from Leh by the Hill Council Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor Gyal P Wangyal on Monday. On the first day of Chadar Trek around 90 tourists left for this adventurous trip.

CEC Wangyal said that the District Administration has made extensive arrangements to facilitate tourists coming for Chader Trek this year. Arrangements for the Chadar Trek include satellite phones for communication, two Rescue Helipads to handle emergency cases, State Disaster Response Force teams deployed along the trekking route, Indian Air Force teams in case of emergency, waste regulation by Wild Life Department.

Mr Wangyal interacted with the tourists and wished them a safe and joyful trip. He also kept a check on the current registration and mandatory medical check-up of tourists going for the Chadar trek at Tourist Information Centre in Leh. Till Monday afternoon, nearly 205 tourists underwent a medical check-up of which over 100 registered themselves for Chadar Trek.

Kiren Rijiju welcomes 2020 with a trek

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju welcomed the New Year with a unique twist as he and his companions trekked in a remote area in search of a new guest house and a helipad. Sharing the video of his experience on Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wished everyone a happy new year as he kept the netizens updated with his activity. In the video, Kiren Rijiju is seen trekking along with his companions in the mountains surrounded by the serene beauty of nature. 

Published:
COMMENT
