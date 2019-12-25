Top 5 Reasons Why You Should Plan A Trip To Ladakh In Winters

Ladakh in winter can be a complete detoxification trip where you will feel rejuvenated. One must explore Ladakh during its hardest times as that will help you connect with your soul and you will get to explore some unusual things. Not to mention you will receive some stupendous rewards. Here are top reasons why should plan your trip to Ladakh in winter:

Things to do in Ladakh

Experience the real hospitality

Ladakh is not geared up with amenities and facilities that will help you have comfortable winters. The beauty is to sync in with the local culture and habits. Mostly all the hotels in Leh are closed during the winters, therefore, you have to stay at homestays, which are traditional Ladakhi homes. You will get food cooked by the local family members and taste the delicious Ladakhi meals - kahwa, tukhpa and noodles.

Transport yourself to the ice age setup

Take a walk in the BongBong La Snow Valley and you will transport yourself to the ice age. Everything is frozen, from the valleys, mountains, rivers to the vegetation. If you are covered with five layers of warm clothing then there is no greater sight to view Ladakh in winter. Explore the area with small groups and a local guide.

ALSO READ | Embark On Visiting These Breathtaking Places In Himachal Pradesh This Winter

Do somersault

You may have seen human craftsmanship, but if you want to explore the nature's craftsmanship, then head to Ladakh in winter. You can start your day trip around 7 in the morning and you should try crossing the Changla Pass. It is so cold that the diesel freezes at this point. But in all this Pangong Lake is a perfect example of nature's craftsmanship.

ALSO READ | Hidden Places In Arunachal Pradesh To Experience Solitude This Winter

Get high on adrenaline rush

Ladakh in winter will test your physical strength and mental toughness. Besides the famous Chadar trek, there are few more challenging treks like Stok base camp trek and Sham valley trek, that you must explore. When you are in Leh, don't miss to watch the Leh Ice skating rink. You need to train hard and gear up properly for trekking in Ladakh.

ALSO READ | Winter Destinations: Hill Stations In India To Enjoy The Snow This Winter

To become friends with the locals

During summers, the locals are extremely busy as they earn their livelihood from tourism. Winter is the only time the locals are free and it is the time they look for a company to talk. The kids have school holidays too, so you can interact with them. You can get an insight into the local culture and some also make friends for life.

ALSO READ | Tired Of Trips To Red Fort & Qutub Minar? Head To These Offbeat,unexplored Places In Delhi