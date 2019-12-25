Ice Stupa Cafe In Ladakh Tops The 'things To Do In Ladakh' List

Ladakh has become a popular destination to visit in India. People go there for trekking, camping, and to capture the picturesque landscapes. Anyone who has visited the place more than once has always said that the town has something new to offer every time. In fact, it has been reported that the mighty mountains and gushing winds always have a new story to tell, a new picture to show every time. This part of the Himalayas offers snow-covered land and barren mountains of Kargil at the same time. Ladakh has a lot to offer. To that list, another must-visit café has been added: the Ice Stupa café.

India’s first-ever Ice-Stupa Café has come up in Ladakh and should not be missed

It has been reported that three local residents with the help of Border Roads Organisations officials created history by building this unique café. The three localities are known as Jigmet Tundup, Nawang Punchok, and Sonam Chosdup. The café has been built on the Leh-Manali National Highway.

Concept

In an interview with a leading media portal, Sonam Chosdup revealed that they were inspired by the Rolex Awardee Sonam Wangchuk’s concept of conserving the winter water in form of an artificial glacier that was built in a shape of cone known as ‘Ice Stupa’. According to reports, the stupa became a tourist attraction, and to make it more functional, the localities decided to serve food there. From then, it was turned into an Ice Café; a restaurant built inside a giant Ice Stupa in Gya Meeru village of Ladakh. Ever since it opened, it has attracted thousands of tourists. Although they only serve Maggi and do not have an elaborate menu, they are able to satisfy the hunger pangs of travellers.

How was it made?

The manmade ice stupas were made by allowing water to fall on cone-shaped net structures from a certain height. As the water starts freezing on the net, more water is added to increase the size of the cone, which makes it a structure that looks like a Buddhist stupa. Since it is a natural ice structure, it is bound to melt. But it is said that the cafe will stay put until mid-May 2020. The water will then be drawn to tanks and would be utilised to feed the planted land using drip irrigation.

