Erstwhile 'J&K Police' In Ladakh To Now Be Known As 'LADAKH POLICE' In Union Territory

In a fresh development, the police administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh will no longer be referred to as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police’ as the newly formed UT has been assigned its own police force insignias and nomenclature. An order regarding the change in nomenclature was issued by Inspector General of Police, Ladakh, S.S. Khandare, on Saturday.

...replaced by the word “LADAKH POLICE’’

“Wherever the organisational name ‘J&K Police’’ is written on any signboards, police vehicles, letterheads, office stationaries, seals and other official items of UT Police should be replaced by the word “LADAKH POLICE’’ in capital letters henceforth’’, the order read.

“No police officer/official shall put on president police collar insignia of J&K Police on the uniform,’’ the order further read, adding it has the approval of the competent authority. Even after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the then state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, police in Ladakh had been using its old organizational name as ‘J&K Police’ at all places.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repealed Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special powers to the region and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. The new UTs came into existence on October 31.

Meanwhile, four more people tested positive for Coronavirus in Ladakh even as the first COVID-19 testing laboratory was inaugurated by parliamentarian Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday, officials said. The state-of-the-art bio-safety level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory was set up at Chushot Yokma and is the first molecular laboratory in the region, which will be used for testing HIV, Tuberculosis, Swine flu, and Hepatitis-B after COVID-19 pandemic is over, they said.

With the addition of the four patients, who are from Kargil district, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory has reached 52, the officials said. However, 43 of the patients have already recovered and discharged from hospital, while the condition of all the remaining 10 active patients -- nine in Kargil and one in Leh -- is stated to be stable, they said.

(With agency inputs)