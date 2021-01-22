Lalu Prasad Yadav Rushed To Hospital, Doctor Says 'lung Infection But Condition Stable'

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, on Thursday and on Friday hospital confirmed that he has an infection in lungs and his condition is stable. Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS said that a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 test of the RJD leader is negative while RT-PCR report will come on Friday. He assured that the condition of the RJD leader is stable.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There's an infection in the lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with HOD of lungs dept of AIIMS. Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come on Friday," he said.

Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, spoke to Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding his health. Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician of the jailed RJD chief, had said last month that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and the situation can deteriorate.

Later, Jharkhand prisons department said that the health condition of incarcerated RJD leader Lalu Prasad is stable and he does not face any medical risks. Moreover, the RIMS authorities served a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement that Prasad's kidney was functioning only at "25 percent capacity". The Jharkhand High Court also pulled up the authorities for transferring jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward last year without consulting higher authorities. The High Court while hearing the matter on January 8 observed that the government is governed by law and not by an individual.

READ | JDU targets Lalu's RJD for directing MLAs & MLCs to donate Rs 10k to party fund each month

READ | Jharkhand Court Pulls Up RIMS Hospital For Shifting Lalu Yadav To Bungalow In Haste

Lalu Yadav in jail

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu's counsel had argued for bail pointing out that the RJD chief has completed half of his 14-year sentence in jail Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports.

READ | Tejashwi Meets Father Lalu Yadav At RIMS Hospital; Claims 'His Kidney Function Is At 25%'

READ | Jharkhand HC puts off hearing to Jan 8 in Lalu jail manual violation matter