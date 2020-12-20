JDU Targets Lalu's RJD For Directing MLAs & MLCs To Donate Rs 10k To Party Fund Each Month

Slamming Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), JDU leader Ajay Alok has shared a report that states that the party (RJD) has issued a directive to its MLAs and MLCs to donate Rs 10,000 in the party fund every month. As per reports, the directive is issued to 75 MLAs and 10 MLCs. Moreover, some report also states that there were talks to deposit Rs 25000 per month, but after Opposition from within the party, the amount was reduced to Rs 10,000 per month.

However, justifying the party move, senior leader Shivanand Tiwary said that it is not a new thing and all the political party leaders follow such directives. "This trend is not new & has been going on for long. Facilities for MLAs & party's expenses have increased, so Rs 10,000 is not much from that point of view. This happens in all political parties," he said.

Earlier, in what was viewed as corrective action after the Bihar poll defeat, Tejashwi Yadav expelled an ex-MLA and 11 others from RJD. Tejashwi reportedly took the action after reports came in that some within the party worked in favour of the NDA. Those expelled include ex-Darbhanga Ramnaresh Yadav, Mudrika prasad, Raibahadur Rai.

Tejashwi mocks Nitish govt

Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the NDA government in Bihar for its 'anti-people' approach on the completion of one month in office. Reiterating his charge that the Election Commission had favoured the ruling alliance while declaring the Assembly results, Yadav alleged that the Bihar government was formed on the basis of dacoity, lies, deceit and fraud. Taking a dig at JD(U), he claimed that BJP MLAs, MPs and Ministers are themselves criticising Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his party. At the same time, he stressed that RJD would give one more month's time to the Bihar government so that it can fulfill the demands of the unemployed, students and farmers and control the corruption and crime in the state.

