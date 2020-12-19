Tejashwi Meets Father Lalu Yadav At RIMS Hospital; Claims 'His Kidney Function Is At 25%'

Amid the reports of Lalu Prasad Yadav's deteriorating health, his son Tejashwi visited him in Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences' (RIMS) Hospital on Saturday. Talking to reporters outside the hospital, Yadav said that he was meeting his father for the first time since the Bihar Elections. Yadav claimed that Lalu's kidney was functioning only upto 25% capacity.

Tejashwi: 'Lalu's kidney functioning only 25%'

RJD leader Lalu health stable,says J'khand prisons dept;doctor gets show cause for comment

Lalu's doctor: 'His kidney function can deteriorate'

On December 12, RIMS' Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating Yadav at RIMS, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Dr Prasad said that the situation is difficult to predict and has given it in writing to authorities. Later, Jharkhand prisons department said that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is stable and he does not face any medical risks, serving a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement.

Yadav has been shifted from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS)' Director's bungalow back to the Paying ward where he was previously lodged, as ordered by Jharkhand jail administration. This happened after an audio-tape of Yadav was released allegedly trying to be luring BJP MLAs to his side, post-Bihar elections. Yadav was shifted from the Paying Ward to Director's bungalow to protect him from exposure to coronavirus as some security guards posted at the paying ward had tested positive for Covid-19.

'Lalu Yadav's kidney function can deteriorate any time', says RIMS doctor treating him

Lalu Yadav's bail plea

Jharkhand High Court deferred RJD boss Lalu Prasad's bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case by six weeks, in keeping with the request of his lawyer to January 8. Devarshi Mandal, Prasad's counsel, said he needed six weeks to respond to a supplementary affidavit filed by the CBI on Thursday, and collate verified documents on the RJD chief's judicial custody. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury, when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Jharkhand HC puts off hearing to Jan 8 in Lalu jail manual violation matter

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu's counsel had argued for bail pointing out that the RJD chief has completed half of his 14-year sentence in jail Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu has already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports.

PM Modi shares Tomar's letter to farmers in nine regional languages to reach out to states