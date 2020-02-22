Donald Trump India Visit: Langurs To Tackle Monkey Menace At US President’s Taj Mahal Trip

As United States President Donald Trump is visiting India on February 24, 25, heavy security arrangement heavy security arrangements have been made, including the deployment of five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) in Agra, reports suggest. Trump and first lady Melania are scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, however, sources said that security agencies are worried about the monkeys.

According to reports, the internal security of Trump and his family are being handled by the American Secret Services, 10 companies of paramilitary forces, 10 companies of PAC and NSG commandos have been deployed for external security. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has for the first time given mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shahjahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal. Sources also said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will not be the part of delegation meeting Trump in Agra.

President Trump likely to be offered 'Trump platter' at Bukhara

US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

UP CM Yogi, Gujarat CM Rupani not to be part of Trump's Taj visit, roadshow: Sources

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

US President Trump to have access to $40Mn worth communication tech during India visit