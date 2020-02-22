UP CM Yogi, Gujarat CM Rupani Not To Be Part Of Trump's Taj Visit, Roadshow: Sources

A controversy broke out on Saturday, as news agency ANI quoting sources said that the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been dropped from US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a government school in the national capital. However, as per sources, none of the Chief Ministers is part of Trump's maiden India visit. Even as Trump will be visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will not be meeting him. Informal sources also added that Trump's mega roadshow does not have the name Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

The First Lady is expected to attend the 'Happiness Class' of the Delhi government and is likely to be in the school for around an hour on February 25. Earlier, sources had said that Delhi CM Kejriwal and his deputy are likely to give a tour to the first lady and brief her about the "happiness curriculum" introduced by their government.

Happiness curriculum of AAP

The Delhi government introduced the happiness curriculum in July, 2018. As per the curriculum, students studying in classes 1-8 at Delhi government schools spend 45 minutes every day to attend "Happiness Classes" where they participate in exercises such as storytelling, meditation and question, and answer sessions. Similarly, for nursery and KG students, the classes are held twice a week.

US President's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

