US President Trump To Have Access To $40Mn Worth Communication Tech During India Visit

US President Donald Trump during his visit to India will be able to access a robust communication system which will be at his disposal all the time and can be used in the case of an emergency. This equipment will also enable him to work in any prevailing situation. As per ANI sources, the US Security Department had earlier this month requested clearances for about Rs 300 crore communication equipment from Indian government agencies.

Customs dept to be the in-charge of the communication system

The Ministry of Finance and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will collectively ensure the return of the equipment, which are brought to India for Trump's two-day visit through the customs department. Reportedly, whenever the US President travels, he is accompanied by a communication system worth $40 million. Reports claim that this equipment is impossible to crack, and it also enables the US Security Forces to keep the communication of its President safe.

In addition to the communication system that is being brought to India, the US President’s visit also comes with additional expensive equipment. High-end cameras, audio-visual input and output devices, equipment for satellite communications, and jammers will also be part of the US President's entourage. As per ANI sources, the clearances for bringing this equipment to India have already been given to the US authorities and they will have to take them back by next month before the given date.

Top govt official explains the need for the equipment

The US agencies are also more vigilant after news reports emerged of a data breach in the system of the agency which looks after the communication needs of the US President. A top government official explained, “Whenever there is a visit of VVIP, especially Prime Minister or President of nations like Russia, UK, United States, etc, their security department gives us full details of equipment they want to carry and also with the cost of each equipment. It is mandatory for any country to provide details of such equipment before the visit begins. After analysing the list, departments mainly customs give clearances to allow this equipment. BCAS works like a nodal agency which deals with multiple Indian agencies to clear all stuff.”

