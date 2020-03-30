L&T Donates Rs 150 Cr To PM-CARES Fund; Undertakes Initiatives As India Battles COVID-19

Aiding India in its war against Coronavirus (COVID-19), Country's premier infrastructure developer Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) undertook certain initiatives to contain the outbreak of the deadly virus. The company donates RS. 150 crores to PM-CARES fund, that is set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country.

Furthermore, the company announced an outlay of over Rs. 500 Crores per month to support about 160,000 contract workers by continuing to pay their wages, providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps, while maintaining the COVID-19 prevention and containment protocol.

Here are some other key initiatives undertaken for COVID-19 -

• L&T is considering transforming all company-owned training centres and other select establishments into isolation wards.

• Exploring to supply critical healthcare equipment to hospitals engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.

• Use of its community Health & Medical Centers 24X7 and use ambulances to transport patients to nearest hospitals.

• Remitting timely wages to Workmen and Subcontractors despite the lockdown. Payment to the workmen being made directly to their linked bank accounts.

• 24X7 availability of Ambulances, Doctors and other Medical Facilities for medical assistance to workmen and employees across all locations.

• Use of mobile application (Workforce induction and Skills Application - WISA) to send SMS alerts, in English, Hindi and other vernacular languages, to workmen and employees on the nature of COVID-19, its symptoms, testing facilities available locally

• Formation of COVID-19 Response Teams (CRT) across businesses to take timely action and Decision Response Team (DRT) at the corporate level to keep a constant vigil on the evolving situation and take necessary actions.

PM CARES Donation Fund

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

