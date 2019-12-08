The Debate
Lata Mangeshkar Back Home After 28-day Hospital Stay For Pneumonia, Calls Doctors 'angels'

General News

Lata Mangeshkar is back home after being treated for pneumonia. The legendary singer shared the update on Twitter and thanked her doctors and well-wishers.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar informed her fans and followers on Sunday that she has returned home after being under treatment for pneumonia. The legendary singer stated that she was diagnosed with pneumonia and was recovering at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past 28 days. She conveyed her gratitude to the Almighty and the well-wishers for their prayers. The Bharat Ratna had heartfelt words of gratitude to the team of doctors who healed her, calling them ‘angels.’ 

READ: WATCH: Toddler's Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's 'Lag Ja Gale' Goes Viral On The Internet

Lata Mangeshkar shares update 

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Lata Mangeshkar wrote, “नमस्कार.पिछले 28 दिनोंसे मैं ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल में थी। मुझे न्यूमोनिया हुआ था.डॉक्टर चाहते थे की मैं पूरी तरह से ठीक हो जाऊँ फिर घर जाऊँ,आज मैं घर वापस आगयी हूँ. ईश्वर, माई बाबा के आशीर्वाद और आप सब के प्यार,प्रार्थनाओं से मैं अब ठीक हूँ.मैं आप सब की हृदयसे आभारी हूँ.” (Greetings! For the past 28 days, I was at the  Breach Candy Hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. Doctors wanted that I first recover fully, and only then get discharged. Today, I have returned home. With the blessings of the Almighty and my parents, and your prayers, I am alright. My heartfelt gratitude to all.)

READ: Lata Mangeshkar’s Evergreen Song Lag Jaa Gale’s Rendition By A Toddler Goes Viral

In another tweet, she wrote, “मेरे ब्रीच कैंडी के डॉक्टर सच में फ़रिश्ते हैं, यहाँ का सभी कर्मचारी वर्ग भी बहुत अच्छा है.आप सब की मैं पुनः एक बार मन से आभारी हूँ. ये प्यार और आशीर्वाद ऐसे ही बना (My doctors at Breach Candy Hospital were truly angels. All other employees were also very good.  I’m extremely thankful to them. Let this love and blessings continue this way.” She added, “Namaskaar, A special thank you, again to the team of doctors who treated me with utmost care and love. Dr. Pratit Samdani, Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Zareer Udwadia, Dr Nishit Shah, Dr. Janardan Nimbolkar and Dr. Rajeev Sharma.” 

READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Top Five Bollywood Songs By The Queen Of Melody

 

Reports of Lata Mangeshkar’s ill-health had surfaced first time during early November. However, Madhur Bhandarkar had confirmed that she was doing well. He had tweeted, “Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery."  A few minutes later, someone posted on Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter handle, “Lata didi is stable..and recovering... We thank each one of you, for your concern, care and prayers!” 

READ: Lata Mangeshkar: Top Three Marathi Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Published:
