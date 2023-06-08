India News LIVE: PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting With Civil Aviation Ministry Today

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is scheduled to hold a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 8). Ahead of the meeting, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Civil Aviation Minister, stated on Wednesday that airfares on select routes with previously high prices have decreased by 14 per cent to 60 per cent following the issuance of an advisory to airlines. According to sources, top officials from the ministry are expected to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister, although specific details were not disclosed.