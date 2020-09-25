Latest News: Bihar Polls Date Today; Anushka Sharma Shames Gavaskar; Kohli Fined Rs12 Lakh

Bihar elections 2020 dates likely to be announced today

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections on September 25. The EC has convened a press conference at 12.30 pm and Sheyphali Sharan, the official spokesperson for the Election Commission of India said that it will be over Bihar Elections. The five-year term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a record fourth term in these elections. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes Janata Dal-United, BJP, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Anushka Sharma Shames Sunil Gavaskar

In the Thursday cricket match between Bangalore and Punjab, Sunil Gavaskar had passed some unsavoury comments about Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma for the Indian skipper's underperformance. While the former cricket was heavily slammed on social media for it, some even urged the BCCI to remove him from the panel. Earlier on Friday, Anushka also took to Instagram, calling him out for it. Here's what this is about.

Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate at IPL game

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been fined for breach of the code of conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli-led Bangalore crumbled to a 97-run defeat at the hands of Punjab, with the skipper not having a good day on the field - including two catches and departing for a low score with the bat. The fine for slow over-rate comes as an additional blow to Virat Kohli as he was levied Rs 12 lakh fine from his match fee.

India's COVID tally crosses 58 lakh-mark

India reported a single-day surge of 86,052 new COVID-19 cases with 1,141 related deaths on September 24. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases. The ministry said that 47,56,165 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 92,290 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

US tightens immigration rules

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a proposed rule to fix the stay period for students from abroad, exchange visitors and foreign journalists to encourage the compliance of program and improve national security. Ken Cuccinelli, Senior Official of DHS said the rule would create a fixed time period of admission for foreign citizens and those consistent with most other temporary visa classifications. It will still allow them an opportunity to legally extend their stay or re-apply for admission where required, he added.

“The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, Establishing a Fixed Time Period of Admission and an Extension of Stay Procedure for Non-immigrant Academic Students, Exchange Visitors and Representatives of Foreign Information Media, proposes to remove the duration of the status framework that currently allows aliens in F, J and I classifications to remain in the United States for as long as they maintain compliance with the terms of admission," read an official statement issued by the DHS.

