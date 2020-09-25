Anushka Sharma Shames Sunil Gavaskar For Accusing Her Over Virat Kohli; Demands He Explain

In the Thursday cricket match between Bangalore and Punjab, Sunil Gavaskar had passed some unsavoury comments about Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma for the Indian skipper's underperformance. While the former cricketer was heavily slammed on social media for it, some even urged the BCCI to remove him from the panel. Earlier on Friday, Anushka also took to Instagram, calling him out for it. Here's what this is about.

Anushka Sharma calls out Sunil Gavaskar on Instagram

On Anushka Sharma's Instagram story, the Bollywood actor called out the former cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar for passing inappropriate comments about her. She wrote out a lengthy post slamming him for making personal remarks about her and Virat Kohli. She also added that even in 2020, she is being "dragged" into cricket with "sweeping statements" passed over her.

Anushka Sharma ended the post by saying that Sunil Gavaskar is a legendary cricketer, one who is respected a lot. But her post is a piece of her mind from when she heard his comment on her. Take a look at Anushka's post here:

Also Read: Rana Daggubati Celebrates 49 Years Of Iconic Telugu Movie 'Prem Nagar'; See Posts

This comes after Sunil Gavaskar had passed unsavoury comments about Virat Kohli's performance in the Thursday night cricket match between Bangalore and Punjab. He dragged in Anushka's name for Virat's underperformance in the match. He had dropped two catches against KL Rahul. While fans expected him to make it up with his unmatchable chasing, he only scored one run off five balls against Punjab.



Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Anushka Sharma has been targetted for Virat Kohli's cricket performance. In 2016, when Anushka and Virat's relationship was on the rocks but Virat was performing good in cricket, fans started taking Anushka for "giving back Virat". Virat had also shot back at the trolls for taking a dig at Anushka. Posting a picture of the word 'SHAME' in big and bold, he wrote a lengthy note defending his lady love.



In other news, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement on social media with an adorable post. The caption to it reads, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021". Take a look here:







Also Read: Hansal Mehta Hails Delhi Crime, Four More Shots & Made In Heaven For Emmy Nominations

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Abs Spark Hilarious Comments From Celebs On Instagram; Read Here

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Rings In Vijay Deverakonda's Mother's Birthday With IG Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.