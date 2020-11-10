Latest News: RJD-BJP Neck-&-neck In Bihar; Trump Blames Media; Armenia-Azerbaijan Ink Deal

RJD - BJP in neck-&-neck fight in Bihar elections

As per ECI, RJD leading on 46 seats and BJP leading on 40 setas

First tranche of Commercial Coal Mine auction concludes

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi during in New Delhi on Monday said that the result of the first tranche of commercial coal mine auction has been historic. Pralhad Joshi informed that the commercial coal mine auction started from November 2 and until November 9, 19 mines have been auctioned. 'These 19 commercial coal mines will generate revenue of 7,000 crore rupees,' he added.

As the bidding for commercial coal mining is about to conclude today, held a press conference and addressed media queries on the auctions. It is a historic moment for the coal sector, having successfully conducted auctions for the maximum number of mines in a single tranche. pic.twitter.com/0wE2AeLY3v — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) November 9, 2020

Donald Trump blames media after US Election 2020 results

US President Donald Trump blamed the mainstream media for US Election 2020 results. He said the outlets were inaccurate in their polls that it amounted to "much more than voter and campaign finance suppression" and that they should be called out for election interference.

They were so far off in their polling, and in their attempt to suppress - that they should be called out for Election Interference,” Trump said.

"ABC/WaPo had me down 17 points in Wisconsin, the day before the election, and I WON! In Iowa, the polls had us four points down, and I won by 8.2 percent!" he said. Fox News and Quinnipiac were wrong on everything, he asserted.

"The worst polling ever, and then they'll be back in four years to do it again. This is much more then voter and campaign finance suppression! (sic)” Trump said.

Armenia PM signs agreement with Azerbaijan and Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday, November 10 declared that he has signed a 'painful' agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. His announcement came six weeks after the heavy fighting in which Azerbaijan’s forces have retaken land lost in a conflict between the two countries in the 1990s. The conflict has left hundreds of dead and forced thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee into Armenia.

US sanctions 4 Chinese nationals

The US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that the United States on Monday, November 9, had imposed sanctions on four Chinese nationals for implementing the national security law in Hong Kong and undermining the autonomy of the region. In its updated Sanctions list, OFAC said: “The following [HK-EO13936] entries have been added to OFAC's SDN List: DENG, Zhonghua, LAU, Edwina, LI, Jiangzhou, LI, Steve Kwai-wah”.

