US Sanctions 4 Chinese Nationals For Undermining Hong Kong's Autonomy

The US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that the United States on Monday, November 9, had imposed sanctions on four Chinese nationals for implementing the national security law in Hong Kong and undermining the autonomy of the region. In its updated Sanctions list, OFAC said: “The following [HK-EO13936] entries have been added to OFAC's SDN List: DENG, Zhonghua, LAU, Edwina, LI, Jiangzhou, LI, Steve Kwai-wah”. The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. It can lead to punishment of up to lifetime in prison.

Today we are taking action against four Chinese and Hong Kong-based officials in connection with policies and actions that have undermined Hong Kong’s autonomy, eroded the rule of law, and stifled dissent through politically motivated arrests. #StandWithHongKong — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 9, 2020

US protects autonomy of Hong Kong

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a press statement said, “The People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong-based officials continue to dismantle the promised autonomy and freedoms of Hong Kong through politically motivated arrests. Today, the US Department of State is designating four PRC and Hong Kong officials in connection with implementing the PRC-imposed National Security Law and threatening the peace, security, and autonomy of Hong Kong, pursuant to Executive Order 13936”. According to Pompeo's statement, Li Jiangzhou works as the Deputy Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Edwina Lau is the head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force and Steve Li Kwai-Wah is the Senior Superintendent.

Pompeo further said, “Additionally, this action designates Deng Zhonghua, the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO). The HKMAO - one of the central government's primary offices on Hong Kong policy - has taken several actions to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and crackdown on protestors”. After the sanctions, the guilty will be barred from the United States. Also, all their assets, in the possession of the US will be blocked.

Pompeo said, “These actions underscore US resolve to hold accountable key figures that are actively eviscerating the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and undermining Hong Kong's autonomy. The United States calls on Beijing to abide by international commitments it made in the Sino - British Joint Declaration, a UN-registered treaty”. Pompeo also took to Twitter and said that the US has taken action against those who have undermined the autonomy of Hong Kong.

