Latest News: Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC; Manipur Journalists Protest

Suvendu Adhikari Hits Out At TMC; Says 'Mamata Govt Wants To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh'

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari while hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that it wants to turn the state into Bangladesh by importing "Jai Bangla" slogan. While speaking to media in Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district, the BJP leader asserted that the saffron party will come to power in West Bengal with a huge majority.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "No matter what they (TMC) do, people of West Bengal have decided to vote for double engine government. BJP will come to power with a huge majority. Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji had given a slogan -- '2019 me half, 2021 me saaf' and that is going to happen."

After UP & MP, Gujarat Govt To Implement 'Love Jihad' Law Soon, Says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing a public gathering at Tarsali area of Vadodara said that the state government will soon bring a law against 'Love Jihad'. During his public address, Gujarat CM said, "Our BJP government will introduce 'Love Jihad' Act in assembly so that such activities are not tolerated in future." Responding to this the crowd cheered and raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram".

First Kisan Mahapanchayat Organised By RKMM To Be Held In MP's Khargone Today

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) president Shiv Kumar Sharma has announced that the first 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Monday.

"The first Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Madhya will be organised on February 15 in Khargone district at 12 noon. The Mahapanchayat aims to explain the new farm laws to farmers in detail as most of them are unaware of them. I will attend the Mahapanchayat," the RKMM chief said in a press conference in Indore.

No News In Manipur As Journalists Cease Work Protesting Attack On News Daily Poknapham

There was no news produced or published in Manipur on Sunday as journalists ceased work in order to protest against the attack on Manipuri daily Poknapham. The decision to cease work was taken by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM), as per state journalists.

On Saturday, a hand-grenade was lobbed at the office of Poknapham in Keishampat Thiyam Leikai in the Imphal West district around 6.30 pm, said police officials. Journalists held a sit-in demonstration at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai from 11 am to 3 pm to protest against the attack. Thereafter, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, urging him to ensure that the press in the state is free. The police informed that a woman on a two-wheeler was captured by the CCTV camera and she was seen lobbying the hand-grenade at the newspaper's office.

WHO Team Discovers Signs Of Wider COVID Outbreak In Wuhan In December 2019, Says Reports

World Health Organization (WHO) team who visited Wuhan in China to investigate the COVID-19 pandemic informed that after looking into the origins of Coronavirus in the country, they discovered that signs of the outbreak were much wider in the city in December 2019 than previously thought. According to local media reports, the investigators are urgently seeking access to hundreds and thousands of blood samples from Wuhan that China has not so far let them examine.

