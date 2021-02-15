First Kisan Mahapanchayat Organised By RKMM To Be Held In MP's Khargone Today

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) president Shiv Kumar Sharma has announced that the first 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone on Monday.

"The first Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Madhya will be organised on February 15 in Khargone district at 12 noon. The Mahapanchayat aims to explain the new farm laws to farmers in detail as most of them are unaware of them. I will attend the Mahapanchayat," the RKMM chief said in a press conference in Indore.

Following Khargone, the Mahapanchayat will be organised in Gwalior, later in Ashoknagar and other districts, he added.

Sharma also reacted to Rahul Gandhi's tribute in Lok Sabha to farmers who lost their lives during protests and attacked the BJP for mocking Congress leaders as they paid homage to farmers.

"Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in Parliament paid homage to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. We are thankful to them. But the saddest point is that during the homage the BJP leaders were shamelessly making noise, and making fun of them," he said.

Kumar reiterated that the new agriculture reforms are a "death warrant" for farmers and demanded the withdrawal of these legislations.

Farmers stir

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws. The Centre has offered to put the laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, but the offer was rejected by the agitating farmer unions. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three reforms.

The laws in question are, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

