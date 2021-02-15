No News In Manipur As Journalists Cease Work Protesting Attack On News Daily Poknapham

There was no news produced or published in Manipur on Sunday as journalists ceased work in order to protest against the attack on Manipuri daily Poknapham. The decision to cease work was taken by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU) and the Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM), as per state journalists.

On Saturday, a hand-grenade was lobbed at the office of Poknapham in Keishampat Thiyam Leikai in the Imphal West district around 6.30 pm, said police officials. Journalists held a sit-in demonstration at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai from 11 am to 3 pm to protest against the attack. Thereafter, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, urging him to ensure that the press in the state is free. The police informed that a woman on a two-wheeler was captured by the CCTV camera and she was seen lobbying the hand-grenade at the newspaper's office.

READ | Amid Violence Over Demand To Vacate Village In Manipur's Khengjang, CM Assures Protection

READ | Amit Shah Addresses Manipur Rally; Hails CM Biren Singh & PM Modi's Development Efforts

Manipuri daily Poknapham set on fire

In November 2020, copies of vernacular newspaper Poknapham were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in front of BJP's party office at Nityapat Chuthek over alleged disparaging content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The president of All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), W Shyamjai, had condemned the incident, and had told reporters that "the act of burning the paper amounts to promulgation of mob culture."

Meanwhile, after an armed group of an underground outfit allegedly fired several rounds in the air on February 6 and threatened the locals to vacate the village by Wednesday, heavy security has been deployed at K Hengjang village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. Reacting to this, Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Saturday assured that the village will be fully protected and legal action will be taken against the armed men.

READ | Home Minister Dials Manipur CM N Biren Singh On Dzuko Valley Wildfire; CM Provides Update

READ | Dzukou Valley Fire: Manipur CM Biren Singh Thanks IAF, NDRF Personnel For Assistance