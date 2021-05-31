Latest News: Telangana Extends Lockdown; Pompeo On COVID Origin; Israel Political Crisis

Telangana Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown By 10 Days, Read What's Allowed And What's Closed

Telangana Government, on Sunday, decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by 10 days. With decline in fresh cases, the government has also eased the lockdown restrictions. State minister KTR informed about the extension decision taken after the cabinet meeting.

'Wuhan Lab Was Engaged In Military Activity With PLA': Ex-US Secy Of State Mike Pompeo

As pressure continues to mount on China on the COVID-19 origin, the United States has stepped up its attacks. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday revealed that the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was engaged in military activity apart from its civilian research. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been under the lens since the global pandemic began. Earlier last week, US President Joe Biden had announced that he had directed intelligence agencies to further probe the COVID-19 origin.

Israel PM Netanyahu Likely To Lose Power After 12 Yrs As Opposition Mounts Fresh Challenge

In a dramatic development on Sunday, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's bid to hold on to power suffered a huge blow as ex-Defence Minister Naftali Bennett backed a "unity government" to oust the former. Bennett, who heads the Yamina party, announced in a televised address that he will join hands with Yesh Atid, the single-largest opposition party in the 120-member Knesset. Without disclosing the contours of the deal, speculation is rife that the Yamina chief and Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid will serve two years each as the Prime Minister in rotation.

Antigua & Barbuda's Opposition & Govt Squabble Over Mehul Choksi; 'funding' Charge Denied

The squabble between Antigua and Barbuda's opposition and government over Mehul Choksi intensified as the United Progressive Party (UPP) hit back at PM Gaston Browne. When the latter asked Dominica to directly deport the fugitive diamantaire to India, the UPP stressed that he is entitled to due process being a citizen of the island nation. Thereafter, Browne not only reiterated his government's intent to revoke Choksi's citizenship but also claimed that the PNB scam accused had funded the aforesaid opposition party.

'Nitin Gadkari Is Right Man In Wrong Party': Congress Springs Surprise As NDA Govt Turns 7

On the 7th anniversary of the Modi government, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan set the rumour mills abuzz with his effusive praise of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, the ex-Maharashtra CM and PWD Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government lashed out at the Centre for its purported inept handling of the COVID-19 crisis and rising unemployment. At the same time, he asserted that Gadkari is the right man in the "wrong party". Moreover, he claimed that Gadkari is not being allowed to work effectively. So far, neither Gadkari nor BJP have officially responded to the Congress leader.

