Latest News: Tributes Pour In For 26/11 Victims; Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt; Cyclone Update

Cyclone Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm

Powerful Cyclone Nivar, packing estimated wind speeds of 120 to 130 kmph, made landfall near Puducherry at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, November 25 as “very severe cyclonic storm”. Later weakened into a "severe cyclonic storm" as it crossed the coast near Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) said in its hourly updates.

VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘NIVAR’ WEAKENED AND LAY AS A SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM WITH WIND SPEED OF 100-110 KMPH GUSTING TO 120 KMPH AT 0230 IST OF 26 NOV.. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

Read - Cyclone Nivar Weakens Into Severe Cyclonic Storm After Making Landfall In Puducherry: IMD

BJP's West Bengal Chief arms Cadre against TMC

Amid a pitched battle between BJP and ruling TMC in West Bengal for the 2021 assembly polls, BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said to party workers that they can carry bamboo sticks to strike back at alleged TMC goons. Ghosh also claimed that many TMC leaders will be in jail after the BJP comes to power in the state.

"Our party workers who were coming to attend the meeting were attacked by the Trinamool Congress. BJP activists are not born to get beaten. I urge the party workers not to come out on the streets empty-handed. Carry a bamboo stick to strike back when needed," Ghosh said.

Read - 'Carry Bamboo Sticks To Strike Back': BJP's West Bengal Chief arms Cadre Against TMC

Unnatural government can't last long: Fadnavis on MVA's 1-yr-anniversary

Maharashtra former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he is not waiting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi's "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years". The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, which will complete its one year on November 28, came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.

Read - Unnatural Government Can't Last Long: Fadnavis Sends Regards Before MVA's 1-yr Anniversary

L&T bags contract to build India's longest river bridge

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has secured a large contract to construct the country's longest road bridge across river Brahmaputra connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. The contract was bagged by the company's subsidiary L&T Construction. As per the company, a large contract is worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore.

Read - L&T Bags Contract To Build India's Longest River Bridge, Across The Mighty Brahmaputra

Israelis pay respects to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

To pay respect to the victims of the dastardly 26/11 terror attacks, Israelis are holding ceremonies and demanding that the perpetrators of the massacre be brought to justice. They are also condemning "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism." 12 years ago, on this day in 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists who entered via sea route held to ransom the city of Mumbai and killed over 160 people including foreigners.

Read - Israelis Pay Respects To 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Victims; Hail Friendship With India

NBA world expresses shock over Maradona's death

The NBA world – who already lost Kobe Bryant earlier this year – grieved Argentine football legend Diego Maradona's passing away, frustrated at the year 2020. Recovering from recent brain surgery, Maradona's death was announced by his attorney. The legend's death was another blow to the sporting world, who took to social media to express their loss.

R.I.P Diego Maradona 🕊💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/IpoOYwd9Kj — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 25, 2020

Rest in Peace Maradona 👑🙏🏼🙏🏼 DEP🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/B67dIrnPdX — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) November 25, 2020

Read - Diego Maradona Dead: NBA World Expresses Shock Over Death Of Football Icon