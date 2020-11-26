Unnatural Government Can't Last Long: Fadnavis Sends Regards Before MVA's 1-yr Anniversary

Maharashtra former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that he is not waiting for the Maha Vikas Aghadi's "unnatural" alliance to fall but "historically, such governments never lasted four-five years". The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, which will complete its one year on November 28, came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP after the 2019 polls.

'They should run the govt as long as they want'

"Not waiting for the government to fall, ready to work as an effective Opposition. But this unnatural government can not last long. Historically, such governments never lasted four-five years. They should run the government as long as they want. The day it falls, we will give an alternative government," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune when questioned about the BJP leaders' claim to come to power in the state soon.

Earlier on November 24, Fadnavis had asserted that the next BJP government would take oath in the state at an appropriate hour instead of dawn, unlike last year when he took oath as the chief minister at the crack of dawn. The same day, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve exuded confidence that the BJP will again come to power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

'Shiv Sena is not Maharashtra'

Fadnavis also said the Shiv Sena is not Maharashtra and asserted that it was his party which worked towards protecting the identity of the state when it was in power for five years. He also accused the Sena of labelling those who levelled charges of corruption against it as being "Maharashtra-drohi" (anti-Maharashtra).

"Nobody becomes Maharashtra-drohi just because someone calls that person so. When allegations of corruption are levelled against them, they call that person a Maharashtra- drohi," Fadnavis said. "The Shiv Sena should understand one thing that they are not Maharashtra," he added.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held last year, followed by Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the Chief Minister of the MVA government on November 28. Ajit Pawar is Thackeray's Deputy in the present MVA government.

