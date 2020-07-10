Latest News: Vikas Dubey Encounter Sparks Political Storm; ICMR Plans Pan-India Serosurvey

Here are the latest and biggest stories on Friday afternoon:

Vikas Dubey encounter sparks political storm

The encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey has sparked fury among opposition leaders, blaming the government for failing to provide justice to the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur encounter. While Congress General Secretary (UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the fate of those giving protection to the dreaded criminal, BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded a probe by the Supreme Court. TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra too attacked the BJP for failing to deliver justice through due process. Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra stated that the courts should ensure delivering justice and the police should deliver the accused.

à¤…à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤§à¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤…à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾, à¤…à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤§ à¤”à¤° à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤°à¤‚à¤•à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

It is the job of the courts to deliver justice.

It is the job of the police to deliver the accused.

Shocking that India under @BJP has confused the two. https://t.co/QYu6zO026b — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2020

ICMR To Conduct Pan-India Serosurvey for COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct a 'serosurvey' study which involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus infection. The final results of the serosurvey conducted by the ICMR in May, which focused on infections of mid-April is, is still under process, said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry.

US bans PIA flights over 'dubious licenses' reports

The United States has revoked the permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate charter flights to the US over alleged dubious licenses of pilots. The US Department of Transportation reportedly cited the concerns raised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over Pakistani pilot certifications. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had also flagged irregularities in licences at PIA, saying it represented a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has already suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the member states for six months.

BCCI confirms CEO Rahul Johri's resignation

Bringing an end to the dramatic tussle within the BCCI, Rahul Johri, the BCCI’s Chief Executive Officer will be moving away from the position this month. The news came to light after the BCCI reportedly revealed that they had accepted the BCCI CEO’s resignation on Thursday. Rahul Johri will be ending his term as BCCI CEO prematurely, a year before his five-year contract was scheduled to run out. The news brings an end to the events that began in December of last year when Rahul Johri had decided to quit, soon after Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the new BCCI President.

ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE Class 10th & 12th Results Today At 3 PM

According to an official statement by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations will be declared today at 3 PM. Students can check their results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students need to click on the result links at the websites and enter registration number, roll number. For receiving the results through SMS, type ISCE/ISC followed by Unique and send the message to the number: 09248082883.

