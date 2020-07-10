US Bans Pakistan International Airlines Flights After Reports Of 'dubious Licenses'

The United States has revoked the permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate charter flights to the US over alleged dubious licenses of pilots. The US Department of Transportation reportedly cited the concerns raised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had also flagged irregularities in licences at PIA, saying it represented a serious lapse in the licensing and safety oversight by the aviation regulator. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has already suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the member states for six months.

Inquiry into pilot licenses comes after the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crash in Karachi which killed 97 people onboard. The flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land when it crashed at Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing.

'Human error'

Citing a report, Aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan told the parliament on June 24 that the crash occurred due to human error by the pilot and air traffic control. The Aviation Minister said that the pilot and controller didn't follow the standard rules. He added that the pilot and co-pilot were not focused, and were discussing coronavirus as they attempted to land the Airbus A320.

The minister asserted that the plane was completely fit for flying and there was no technical fault, contradicting the preliminary reports that the engines had failed. The team investigating the deadly incident analysed data and voice recorders to arrive at the conclusion. The minister also announced the decision of PIA management to ground 150 pilots and for allegedly possessing ‘dubious licenses’.

According to an earlier report from air traffic control, the flight left the Lahore airport at 1:05pm on May 22 and was scheduled to land at the Jinnah International Aiport in Karachi at 2:30pm. At 2:30 pm, the plane was 15 nautical miles from Karachi at Makli, flying at an altitude of 10,000 feet above the ground instead of 7,000 feet, when the air traffic control issued its first warning to the pilot to lower the plane's altitude.

Instead of lowering the plane altitude, the pilot responded by saying that he was satisfied. When only 10 nautical miles were left till the Karachi Airport, the plane was at an altitude of 7,000 feet instead of 3,000 feet. The report stated that air traffic control issued a second warning to the pilot to lower the plane's altitude. However, the pilot responded again by stating that he was satisfied and would handle the situation, saying he was ready for landing.

