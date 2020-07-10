BCCI Confirm CEO Rahul Johri's Resignation After Dramatic 4-year Reign: Report

Bringing an end to the dramatic tussle within the BCCI, Rahul Johri, the BCCI’s Chief Executive Officer will be moving away from the position this month. The news came to light after the BCCI reportedly revealed that they had accepted the BCCI CEO’s resignation on Thursday. Rahul Johri will be ending his term as BCCI CEO prematurely, a year before his five-year contract was scheduled to run out. The news brings an end to the events that began in December of last year when Rahul Johri had decided to quit, soon after Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the new BCCI President.

Also Read: New Zealand Have NOT Offered To Host IPL 2020: NZC Spokesperson Trashes False Reports

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation accepted

The confirmation of the Rahul Johri resignation was given by a BCCI veteran to PTI. He revealed that his resignation has been accepted after he was earlier given an extension till April 30. However, no reason was given as to why the BCCI suddenly decided to accept the BCCI CEO’s resignation. The development brought an end to the issue of the long-pending resignation by Rahul Johri, who had first sent in his letter on December 27. The acceptance of the BCCI CEO’s resignation brings an end to the four-year-long tenure of Rahul Johri, who had joined the BCCI in 2016.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Manager Insists CSK Captain Not Thinking Of Retirement, IPL 2020 His Target

Rahul Johri had issued his resignation after the appointment of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

Also Read: Domestic Cricket Will Only Happen When Travelling Is Safe: BCCI President Ganguly

Rahul Johri had first revealed his decision to step down from his post after it was announced that Sourav Ganguly would serve as the new BCCI President. The appointment of Sourav Ganguly had coincided with a diminished role of Rahul Johri, as the BCCI sought to establish a new management structure in place. After the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) handed over the reins of the BCCI to Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI office-bearers have been seen retaining leadership roles. As a result, Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah act as representative to all ICC meetings, while also chairing all key BCCI meetings.

Also Read: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Quit With Immediate Effect By Top Officials

Throughout his tenure, Rahul Johri played an important role in the running of the BCCI. The BCCI CEO was involved in discussions with the ICC over a new finance model. Rahul Johri also played a part in the sale of the IPL rights deal, which saw Star India pay a record US $2.55 billion for a five-year deal. Recently, Rahul Johri had also spoken about the possibility of holding the IPL 2020 this year.

With the news of the acceptance of the BCCI CEO’s resignation being confirmed, Rahul Johri becomes the second senior BCCI official to terminate his contract after the appointment of Sourav Ganguly. Earlier, CFO Santosh Rangnekar had abruptly put in his papers a couple of weeks after Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President.

Image Courtesy: AP