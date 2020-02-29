'Law & Order, Women's Safety And Underworld Top Priorities,' Says New Mumbai Commissioner

On Saturday, Parambir Singh, the new Mumbai Police Commissioner addressed a press conference announcing the key priorities he had in mind after assuming the new post as Mumbai's top cop. "I feel very honoured to occupy this post. Various legends before me have occupied this post. I am very humbled. My priorities are to continue the good work that was done by my predecessors," said Parambir Singh talking about his first impression while taking charge.

Focus on law & order, street crimes, women safety & underworld

"Law and order right now is a very sensitive subject in the country. To keep it intact and to maintain it is one of our main priorities. Together with my team, we will be able to provide good law and order. Another priority is street crimes. Security of women is another area. The idea should be that women should feel safe coming and going at any point in time," said Parambir Singh.

The Mumbai Commissioner also spoke about tackling underworld in the country and said, "Behind me, the forces have got some big successes regarding underworld. To build on those and to tackle to remaining elements of the underworld will be our focus as well."

Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh succeeded Sanjay Barve to become the new Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday, February 29. According to reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar had not reached a consensus till late in the evening but given Singh's illustrious career he emerged as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's top choice to lead Mumbai Police force.

