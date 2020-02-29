Mumbai Gets New Police Commissioner: Here's All You Need To Know About Parambir Singh

Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh succeded Sanjay Barve to become the new Mumbai Police Commissioner on Saturday, February 29. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while speaking to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan on Friday had clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would take charge of the Mumbai Police soon.

According to reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar had not reached a consensus till late in the evening but given Singh's illustrious career he emerged as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's top choice to lead Mumbai Police force.

Parambir Singh's Career

A 1988 batch IPS officer, Parambir Singh was appointed Director General of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2019. Prior to that, he served as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in the state police.

Parambir Singh has held several other important posts like that of Thane Police Commissioner, Additional Commissioner of Anti-Terrorism Squad, DCP in several important zones in Mumbai and also Superintendent of Police in districts like Chandrapur and Bhandara.

In his long career spanning over three decades, Parambir Singh has handled many high profile cases. He led the probe in Vidharbha irrigation scam, in which NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit in December last year.

As per reports, the names of Rajnish Seth (ADG) and Sadanand Date (ADG) also came up in discussions over the appointment of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. However, Singh had been in the running for the office even when Sanjay Barve's appointment was being discussed back in 2019, as per reports.

The outgoing Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve received a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police station on Saturday. The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge of Mumbai Police on February 28 last year, had got two extensions, first in August and then in November last year.

