New Mumbai Police Commissioner: ACB Parambir Singh Takes Over From Sanjay Barve

Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh, on February 29, was appointed as a New Mumbai Police Commissioner. He succeeded Sanjay Barve to take over the post on Saturday. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Friday clarified that Barve would not be given another extension and his successor would be appointed soon.

Outgoing Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police station on Saturday. The 1987-batch IPS officer, who had taken charge as the police commissioner on February 28 last year, had got two extensions, first in August and then in November.

Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit on December 19 last year, in Vidharbha irrigation (VIDC) scam probe, which was headed by Parambir Singh. During the farewell parade, Barve and DCP Akhilesh Singh, went around the police grounds in an open jeep and he individually met every official.

"Today, the Mumbai police are well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well," Barve said. Senior policemen, including joint, additional and deputy commissioners, apart from senior inspectors of all police stations were present on the occasion.

(with PTI inputs)