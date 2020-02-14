'Laws Being Played With, Girls & Parents Concerned': Nirbhaya's Mother Backs MHA's SC Plea

Following the dismissal of the Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma’s appeal against the President’s rejection of his mercy petition, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday hoped that the mercy plea of the fourth convict Pawan will also be dismissed. This statement comes after a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna on Friday dismissed convict Vinay Sharma’s appeal against the President’s rejection of his mercy petition.

Till now, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petitions of three convicts - Vinay Sharma, Akshay, and Mukesh. Speaking to ANI, Asha Devi regretted that laws are being played with and called the case 'crystal clear'. She further asserted that the delay in case is becoming a matter of concern for the girls of the country who are going through the same situation.

"The case has been revolving around the Supreme Court for the past two years and the case is crystal clear. We hope that their mercy plea will be dismissed. Law is being played within this case. Time has come to get new guidelines."

"The way this case is being delayed, it has become a matter of concern for the other girls of the country and their parents who are going through the same situation. We hope the Supreme Court will consider Central Government's petition," she added.

SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s appeal

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna was hearing the convicts Vinay Sharma’s appeal against the President’s rejection of his mercy petition. Sharma’s counsel had put forth the contention that the President had ignored his adverse mental condition due to the torture in the jail. On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denied this claim and asserted that the rapist was fit and of sound mind.

The apex court agreed with the Centre that Sharma is medically fit and psychologically stable. Moreover, it rejected the argument that relevant materials were not forwarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the President. This verdict implies that Vinay Sharma has exhausted all possible legal remedies to stop his execution.

Pawan, the remaining convict is yet to file the mercy plea. However, on January 31, the Patiala House Court stayed the execution of all the rapists until further orders. The Ministry of Home Affairs moved the Delhi High Court against this verdict but failed to get any relief. Subsequently, it approached the Supreme Court.

