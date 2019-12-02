Leander Paes Reveals He Instantly Said 'yes' To Playing Pak In Pak, For The India Badge

Leander Paes addressed a press conference after India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in Kazakhstan in the Davis Cup. India will now face world number two Croatia for the Qualifiers in an away tie, to be held on March 6-7. Twenty-four nations will go head-to-head in a bid to win one of 12 qualifying spots for the Davis Cup Finals.

Paes and his team returned to India on Sunday evening and were greeted at the airport by a number of fans who had come with posters and banners for their tennis heroes.

Paes spoke about the efforts taken by the staff and the sponsors to ensure that the team and the players face no additional difficulties to play the match. He praised the All India Tennis Association (AITA), who helped them pick thermal wear such as winter jackets, gloves, ear, and headcovers so that the player sare warm when they play. He named the individual members of the association and thanked them for their contribution.

Paes was also asked about his reaction to playing in Islamabad, Pakistan, which was the original venue of the tie. He said, that he instantly said yes without thinking much because he has grown up in an environment where you are asked to represent the badge.

Paes also spoke about the challenge that the team face while playing in Kazakhstan since the weather conditions were harsh. He said that it was a problem, but went on to mention the hospitality offered by the Tennis Association. He said that the Indian team was 'grateful' to them. He said that everything was taken care of for the team.

On his return to Delhi on Sunday night, Paes had said, "India won, played in a neutral territory, beat Pakistan 4-0 and came home, that's the most important part. I have really got to commend our captain Rohit Rajpal, he did a fantastic job getting the team together. The whole team came together and did a fantastic job."

