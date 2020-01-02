Set Jio Caller Tune On Your Phone With MyJio Application In 4 Easy Steps

Many mobile phone users are interested in setting their personal favourite tunes as their ringtones. For those users who wish to share their loved songs with their callers as well, Jio has a caller tune feature. Now, users can log into their MyJio account and complete follow a few steps to set their desired songs as their caller tune. For a complete tutorial on how to set Jio caller tune, one can read on.

Also Read | Truecaller Users Beware! Your Personal Data Including Name And Phone Number May Be Accessible To Third-parties

How to set a caller tune on your Jio mobile with the MyJio app

Downloading the MyJio app

If the user’s Jio phone does not have the MyJio app, they must download the app first. By doing this the user can set their caller tunes and also recharge their Jio number among other services.

Logging into the app

To log into the MyJio app, the user needs to enter a valid Jio mobile number. With this, the user’s Jio profile will be set up within the app, and further services can be availed.

Selecting the JioTunes option

Next, the user must select the JioTunes option from the MyJio app. Doing this will lead them to a list with several options.

Also Read | Jio Fiber Migration Plan Offers 50GB Free Data At 100 Mbps Speeds

Selecting the song

With the MyJio app, the user gets access to a number of old and new Jio tunes. The user could select the song that they want from the choices displayed. They can also input the name of the song in the search bar and wait for it to show.

Receive an activation message

When the user has completed the selection of the song, a message will show on the screen, confirming that the user’s request has been accepted successfully and will be processed in a while. The user will also receive an activation number and the date by which they should expect their caller tune to be activated and available to future callers.

Also Read | NCLAT Dismisses IT Dept Plea Against Reliance Jio On Demerger Of Tower, Fiber Units

In this way, users can change their caller tune on Jio using the MyJio app. The app allows the user to update the caller tune whenever they wish to. Now users can impress their callers with a special caller tune!

Also Read | Reliance JIO 2020 Offer: JIO Is The New Santa In Town With Its Exciting New Offers