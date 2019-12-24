Reliance JIO 2020 Offer: JIO Is The New Santa In Town With Its Exciting New Offers

Reliance JIO has some big announcement to make as the New Year approaches. They have announced a ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ for its customers. It has also announced a ‘JIO Phone Happy New Year Offer’ for those who are planning on buying a JIO phone. Read more to know about the exciting offers Reliance JIO has come up with to increase their sales in the coming year.

Read more to know about the 2020 offers by JIO

Reliance JIO has two interesting offers for its users this December, on the occasion of the New Year. The two offers are ‘2020 HNY offer’ and the ‘2020 JIO phone HYN offer.’ Under these new offers for JIO prepaid customers, the telecom operators are offering unlimited voice calling. It is also offering Data and SMS benefits for a year, at the payment of Rs. 2020. The offer is valid for a limited time.

Recently, the service operator JIO had revised its plans and users were not happy with the new plans that the company had to offer. The unlimited voice calling feature was removed from the plans, and now customers had to pay for calling. Users of JIO are having mixed feelings about the new plans that the company has for the occasion of the New Year.

The 2020 offer starts from today, and it brings the users unlimited voice calls and a 1.5 GB high-speed data offer per day for the rest of the year, just at Rs. 2020. Prepaid customers of the service provider will also have access to JIO apps such as JIO TV, JIO Cinema, JIO News, and others. JIO has also bought a phone in the market, along with the offer, which will be worth Rs. 1500, and will give additional benefits that include unlimited voice calls, and 0.5 GB high-speed data per day for 365 days.

