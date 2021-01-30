'Light Always Wins': Sister Jayanti's Top 10 Quotes On Brahma Kumaris' Philosophy

Sister Jayanti Kirpalani of the Brahma Kumaris' spiritual movement spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the latest edition of Nation Wants to Know talking about the guiding principles of the Brahma Kumari movement.

1. 'Meditation a necessity in today's dark times'

While talking about the anarchy being witnessed by the world in today's time and the pain that the pandemic had caused, Sister Jayanti said, "In today's world, at this moment of time when we are all part of the global family. Looking at the current state of the world it is such a difficult time for many people. It is a time that is heavy, difficult, and dark. Meditation, connection with the inner being of the soul and god is very important at this part of the time. The first step is to have self-awareness and the second step is to connect to the divine, the being of light."

2.'In the battle between light & darkness, light always wins'

"When there’s great darkness and light begins to end to the world, then it is a battle between light and dark. But always, not just in fairytales, but in reality, ultimately it’s the light that wins because the light isn’t fighting the darkness. If there’s darkness, what do you do, you just light a candle and the candle and the power of the illumination of the candle, will gradually allow the darkness to go away. In a way ignorance and darkness is coming because there is an absence of light. But when light begins to enter the world, the darkness disappears," she said.

3. 'Recharge your inner battery with meditation'

Drawing parallels between our technology devices and the human body, Sister Jayanti remarked that just like mobiles, bodies were also discharged after prolonged use. "If you have a battery, it gets discharged. Like with your phone, if you don't charge it gets discharged. The same thing is with your inner being. You need to give time to recharge your own inner battery, your mind will become sensitive, your decisions will fluctuate. If you recharge your inner battery with meditation, you will have the power to deal with everything. It is important, especially today to give time to yourself," she stated.

4. 'You have everything you need within yourself'

Stressing on the need for introspection she said, "First you must give time to yourself for introspection. You need to understand you have everything you need within yourself. You just need to connect yourself under the layers and layers of dust that have accumulated. I need to slowly get deeper and reach the shining star that I am."

5. If you have self-esteem, you can treat others with dignity and respect

'If you have self-esteem, you can treat others with dignity and respect. I don't need you to give me respect but rather I am able to give respect to you and probably you will start giving me respect in return.

6. 'Happiness is something I have within myself'

Sister Jayanti also asserted that happiness never lay in persons or material things. "Happiness is something I have within myself. When I connect with the divine, I am able to connect with the happiness truly mine. I don't need things or people to make me happy," she stated.

7. 'Healing of the soul is not a question of time'

Talking about whether souls could be healed at any time and age, she said, "Only through meditation and god's love can the soul be healed. Healing of the soul is not a question of time. I can carry the pain of something that happened 20 years ago. In meditation, when I feel I want to move forward, my connection with God opens the stream of love, and God's love has the power to heal the wounds of the soul."

8.'Your identity is much more than your physical form'

"Whenever there is a negative thought, the basis of that thought is a false notion that my identity is connected with my physical form. Not true. My identity is something much more than my physical form. It is latent within my inner being," she remarked.

9. 'Each one of us has gifts from the divine'

"In the eternal identity of who I truly am, I see everyone as equal. Each one of us has gifts from the divine. There will be no ego if you recognize this. We need to maintain awareness of who we truly are. Every human being is valuable, every form of life, nature, and the planet is valuable," she stated.

10. 'There is no lack of anything, only a lack of love'

"When I'm in this limited form, I think about me, what I want, and the members of my family. That is a limited narrow way. Can I think of the world as my family? Being concerned for their needs as I am for my needs. There is not a lack of anything in the world, there is a lack of love, we are not willing to share," she stated.

