'Literally Riding On Air': Piyush Goyal Shares Glimpses Of Double-decker Train Coach

Indian Railways' Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala on Wednesday launched a semi-high speed double-decker train coach that can attain speed up to 160 kilometres per hour. According to the information stated by the Railways, this recently launched double-decker coach has 120 seats.

The upper deck of the coach can accommodate as many as 50 passengers, while the lower deck can seat around 48 passengers. Outlining further details of the newly launched coach, Railways said that the middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on 1 side and 6 seats on the other.

Railways said, "Literally riding on air, the coach has advanced state-of-the-art air spring suspension system fitted on the advanced FIAT design of bogies. Additionally, CCTV cameras and fire and smoke detection system have been installed for safety and security of onboard passengers."

RCF launches double-decker train coach

Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala is leading from the front in indigenous development & innovation.



Take a glimpse of new generation Double Decker AC Chair Car Coach, capable of running at 160 kmph. RDSO will conduct safety trials before Railways inducts this coach into operations. pic.twitter.com/M613A7d0Kc — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 18, 2020

Giving a glimpse of new generation Double Decker AC Chair Car Coach, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal posted a short video of the new coach. The video posted by the Minister shows glimpses of the interior of this new train coach. While sharing more information Goyal said that RSDO (Research and Design Standard Organization) will conduct safety trials of this coach before Indian Railways inducts this coach into operations.

According to PTI reports, RCF is the only production unit in the country which has manufactured double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways. RCF manufactured the first batch of non-AC double-decker coaches in 1990s. Later in March 2020, RCF manufactured the first-ever AC double-decker coach with a speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

(With PTI inputs)