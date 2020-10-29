Latest News: RS Prasad Slams Rahul, Pak PM Admits To India's Attack Plan; Biden Casts Vote

FIR against UP Congress candidate caught on camera distributing cash

FIR has been registered against Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghatampur Kripashankar Singh after he was caught on camera distributing notes while campaigning for the bypolls. In the video, Singh was seen taking out money from his pocket and giving to people while he was on a door-to-door campaign. On being confronted by Republic TV, the Congress candidate blatantly denied distributing money and stated that he was giving his visiting card. "I am in the car right now. Did not distribute money. I don't have any money in my pocket. It's not money, you can focus and see. That is a visiting card," said Singh.

Read - In UP Bypolls, FIR Against Congress Candidate Caught On Camera Distributing Cash

Centre has proposed to build double-decker flyover in Chennai

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the Centre has proposed to build a double-decker flyover connecting Chennai Port with other vital locations in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore in a bid to reduce traffic in Chennai. As quoted by PTI, he said, "Once the project is cleared, for next 20-25 years it would resolve the problem for Chennai." The Union minister of road transport and highways, while on a private visit to the city, informed that the work on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would also commence soon.

Read - Centre Has Proposed To Build Double-decker Flyover In Chennai: Nitin Gadkari

MoS says CM tried to 'aid smugglers' in Kerala

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar in the Gold smuggling probe, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan has reiterated his demand for Kerala CM's resignation. Calling him 'arrogant and shameless', Muraleedharan said that the arrest has proved his direct involvement in the Gold scam. In a tweet, he also said that the arrest exposes the "deliberate attempt" of the Kerala CM to "shelter and aid the smugglers & anti-national elements."

Today’s arrest proves the direct involvement of @vijayanpinarayi in #Goldscam. It’s just a tip of the iceberg & he will not be the last person.



The arrogant & shameless @vijayanpinarayi must seek an unconditional apology from the people of Kerala and resign immediately. — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 28, 2020

Read - Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: MoS Says CM Tried To 'aid Smugglers', Demands His Resignation

Law Minister slams Rahul Gandhi over Valmiki Nagar incident

In a sharp response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment on PM Modi, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that the latter has no political stature left and nobody takes him seriously. Prasad's comment comes after Gandhi, during his election rally in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effigies were burnt on Dussehra instead of Raavan's.

"Rahul Gandhi has no political stature left. He speaks something absurd every day. Nobody takes him seriously. He was the president of the Congress party. Is this how he should speak? This shows how desperate Congress is. When (Bihar assembly election) results will be out, you'll see what is the condition of the party," Prasad said during a press conference in Patna.

Read - Law Min Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Valmiki Nagar Incident; 'No Political Stature Left'

Joe Biden And Former 'SLOTUS' Jill Biden Cast Their Votes In Delaware

With less than six days to for the US Presidential Election 2020, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill have joined 74 million other Americans in casting their vote. The former Vice President voted in the US State of Delaware in his hometown of Wilmington. The US President Donald Trump voted himself on Saturday, October 25 in Florida. Roughly a year ago the President changed his residency from New York to Florida.

Pak PM admits to India's missile attack plan over IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan's capture

In a massive revelation, Pakistan PM Imran Khan admitted to being aware of India's plan to strike by missile if it did not comply with releasing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who had been captured in February 2019. A video has been doing the rounds on social media, in which Pakistan PM Imran Khan can be heard saying that he knows of a missile attack plan and also of their counter preparations. The undated video doing rounds is slated to be from Pakistan's National Assembly, which the PM is addressing.

Read - Pak PM Admits To India's Missile Attack Plan Over IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan's Capture

'Leave Sanjay Manjrekar alone': Srikkanth slams commentator

Former Indian opener Kris Srikanth called Sanjay Manjrekar's opinion on KL Rahul's Test selection 'rubbish' and asked him to refrain from questioning just to 'create a controversy' as he hit back at the commentator for his remarks on the Bengaluru-lad. Following a series of consistent performances in the IPL 2020 alongside reviving Punjab's playoff hopes, KL Rahul was rewarded with a selection in the Test side for India's tour to Australia later this year. However, Sanjay Manjrekar had objections to KL Rahul returning to the Test side and called him an abject failure in the longer formats of the game.

Read - 'Leave Sanjay Manjrekar Alone, He Doesn’t Have Any Other Job': Srikkanth Slams Commentator