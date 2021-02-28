LJP's Chirag Paswan Donates Rs 1.11 Lakh For Ram Mandir Construction; Makes An Appeal

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Saturday donated a sum of ₹1.11 lakh for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and encouraged those belonging to the deprived sections of society to donate for the cause as well.

Paswan, who is no longer part of the ruling NDA in Bihar but remains a staunch backer of the BJP (by his account, at least), described himself as a descendent of Shabri, who is believed to be an ardent devotee of Lord Ram.

वंचित वर्ग से आने वाली श्रीराम की परमभक्त माता शबरी का वंशज होने के नाते यह कर्तव्य हम सब का है कि अपनी अपनी सहभागिता भगवान श्रीराम के भव्य मंदिर निर्माण में दे।मेरे तरफ से भी एक छोटा योगदान आज मंदिर निर्माण के लिए पटना में दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/nFFe6ZRuRd — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) February 27, 2021

READ | 'Will Donate For Ram Mandir The Day I See Collections For All Faiths': Robert Vadra

"She came from a deprived section of the society," Paswan said in tweets, adding that as her "descendants", it is our duty to pitch in the temple's construction.

"Being a descendant of Shri Ram's devout mother Shabari and coming from the deprived class, it is our duty to all give our own participation in the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram. A small contribution from me was also given today in Patna, for the construction of the temple," he tweeted in Hindi.

Dalits need affection and respect so that social harmony like the relation between Lord Ram and Shabri is maintained, Paswan said.

READ | Lord Ram's Idol At Ayodhya To Be Clad In Khadi Angvastram As Part Of UP's Vocal For Local

Donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

READ | Chirag Paswan Suffers Jolt As Over 200 LJP Leaders Join JDU; Accuse Him Of Corruption

The Trust announced in December that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign which began on January 15 and was to go on till February 27. The trust had printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100, and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination for the donation drive. The Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.

The trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that at least Rs.1511 crore had been deposited in its account so far. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple.

READ | Woes For Chirag Paswan Continue As Bihar's Lone LJP MLC Nutan Singh Joins BJP