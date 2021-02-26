'Will Donate For Ram Mandir The Day I See Collections For All Faiths': Robert Vadra

As the donation drive for the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya continues, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Friday said that if he in the past had donated to a church, mosque or gurudwara, he would have definitely donated for Ram temple as well. Speaking further he said, "The day donation will be collected for all Gods, I will at that time." All gods are equal, he added.

DMK MLA's Ram Mandir contribution irks Party

Earlier on Thursday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA and secretary of its minority wing S Masthan offered Rs 11,000 as a donation towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Speaking about his decision to donate funds towards the Ram temple, the DMK MLA said that he has contributed funds for the construction of different temples several times and believes in the principle of "one God, one religion".

It is important to note here that in the past, DMK has opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir. Party President MK Stalin had earlier alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had failed to prove the conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case. As per sources, the DMK leader's decision to donate for the Ram Mandir did not go down well with other DMK leaders. Some DMK allies have also reportedly expressed their clear objection to this issue.

Donation drive for Ram Mandir

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust which is overseeing the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. The Trust was set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2021, for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust announced in December that it will launch a mass contact and contribution campaign which began on January 15 and is said to go on till February 27. The trust had printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination for the donation drive. the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign. The trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. President Ram Nath Kovind has also donated Rs Five lakh in his personal capacity for the construction of the temple.

