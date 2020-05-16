Auraiya Mishap: PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin Of Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

Following the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. A truck collided with a container truck in Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20.

Taking to Twitter, the PM stated that the ex-gratia has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Furthermore, Rs 50,000 each will be allocated to the injured.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed grief and said that the state government has initiated relief works to help the affected. Further, PM Modi wished a speedy recovery to those who were grievously injured in the accident.

UP CM announces compensation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured has also been announced by the state government.

The accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

