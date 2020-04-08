Coronavirus Lockdown Effect: Taxi Drivers In Bengaluru Struggle To Meet Daily Needs

As the nation completed two weeks under the lockdown imposed to spread the curb of the Coronavirus, its debilitating effect on non-salaried persons - among others - is becoming more than evident. Taxi drivers in Bengaluru say that they have not been able to earn anything since the last two weeks and are worried about the payment of EMIs in the coming months.

'There is no support from the government'

Sunder Kumar, a taxi driver while speaking to news agency ANI, said that while loans have been relaxed for three months, the interest is piling on. "I don't have any work currently. How will I pay EMIs in the coming months? The banks also continue to add interest on EMIs and what's worse is that there is no support from the government as well."

Another driver echoed the same sentiments and added that there is very little money to buy essentials. "It is important that the state government thinks about us and the situation we are currently in right now. It would be difficult to arrange for school fees even though schools begin from the next month," he added.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

Meanwhile, twelve new positive Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 175, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday. The state government said it will make a decision on the continuation of the 21 days lockdown that ends on April 14, after examining the report by a panel of health experts who have been tasked with devising an exit strategy, which is likely to be submitted in a couple of days.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149.

(With ANI inputs)